‘This is India not Hindia’: Political parties protest against views on Hindi as a national unifier

Almost all political parties in Tamil Nadu has come protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s views on Hindi as a national unifier.

“This is India not Hindia. The DMK will not hesitate to unite states which might lose their legitimate rights on account of Hindi hegemony. The party’s high-level policy making body will meet on Monday to decide on the future course of action,” said DMK president MK Stalin.

“All the 22 languages should be nourished and people in due course will opt for one among them as the national language,” said K.Pandiarajan, the Minister for Tamil Development and Culture .

, Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan asserted that the state is wedded to the teaching of two language formula – Tamil and English- which was being implemented since the days of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai.

Earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s asked the people to make Hindi, the unifying language in the country by taking it to every individual and home and using it in every aspect of life.