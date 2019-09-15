‘Will never tolerate foreigners coming and influencing Indian politics’, says BJP MLA

BJP MLA from Surendra Singh has warned that West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be taught lesson like Chidambaram if she continues to be anti-national. Surendra Singh MLA from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh has criticised the West Bengal CM’s criticism against National Register of Citizens(NRC).

” It Mamta Banerjee wants to keep Bangladeshis and do politics then she should become the prime minister of Bangladesh, if she has the courage. We will never tolerate if foreigners come to India stay here asa refugees and influence Indian politics”, said he.

Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Ballia: Mamata Banerjee is an Indian so she can stay here but if she gets influenced by anti-national sentiments then she can be taught a lesson, like P Chidambaram and others are going. (14.09.2019) https://t.co/BkqRYFx7Jm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 14, 2019

Mamta Banerjee is an Indian so she can stay here but if she gets influenced by anti-national sentiments then she can be taught a lesson like P.Chidambaram and others are going”, he added.

Earlier Mamata has declared that NRC will not be implemented in West Bengal.