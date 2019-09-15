Zoook launches Rocker Thunder Plus portable party speaker in India

Zoook, a France-based consumer technology brand, has introduced ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus speaker in India. The ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus is touted as a portable entertainment party speaker designed to give you the best audio experience suitable for any occasion. The audio accessory packs dual-drivers that offers “unmatched 40W sound quality,” according to Zoook. The speaker has a built-in battery, FM radio, and flashing DJ lights. The Zoook ZB-Rocker has Bluetooth connectivity to listen to music wirelessly from your smartphone, tablet, or PC.

The Zoook ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus has been priced in India at Rs 4,180. The speaker comes in black colour and is available in all leading retail stores and e-stores across the country. Talking about the specifications, the ZB-Rocker packs a 4,000mAh battery and Bluetooth 4.2 that has an operating range of up to 10 meters. The speaker offers mic supports to jam all the karaoke parties and a number of connectivity options including Aux, mic-in, USB flash, TF, FM radio, and remote. Lastly, the speaker measures 23.2 x 20 x 51 cm and weighs 3.5Kg.