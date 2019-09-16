21 Indians killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday revealed that the Pakistani Army has resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations this year. And in these ceasefire violations 21 Indians have been killed.

“We have highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces, including in support of cross border terrorist infiltration, and targeting of Indian civilians and border posts by them,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. “This year they have resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians died,” he added.

In 2016 around 228 ceasefire violations were done by Pakistan and in 2017 it rose to 860 nad in 2018 1629. Indian and Pakistan has signed the ceasefire agreement in November 2003.