‘ Biggest hypocrite ever’: Netizens hits out at Malala’s stand on Kashmir

Sep 16, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has been severely criticized by the netizens for her stand on jammu and Kashmir.

After the union government has scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two union territories Malala has come with expressing her concern over the people of Kashmir.

Malala who lives in England after the murder attack against her by Islamic fundamentalist in Pakistan has in a series of tweets has asked the international community to intervene in the issue.

This stand of Malala has sparked the wrath of netizens. And they had come with befitting reply to the nobel laureate.

