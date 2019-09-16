‘ Biggest hypocrite ever’: Netizens hits out at Malala’s stand on Kashmir

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has been severely criticized by the netizens for her stand on jammu and Kashmir.

In the last week, I’ve spent time speaking with people living and working in #Kashmir – journalists, human rights lawyers and students. — Malala (@Malala) September 14, 2019

After the union government has scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two union territories Malala has come with expressing her concern over the people of Kashmir.

Malala who lives in England after the murder attack against her by Islamic fundamentalist in Pakistan has in a series of tweets has asked the international community to intervene in the issue.

I am asking leaders, at #UNGA and beyond, to work towards peace in Kashmir, listen to Kashmiri voices and help children go safely back to school. — Malala (@Malala) September 14, 2019

This stand of Malala has sparked the wrath of netizens. And they had come with befitting reply to the nobel laureate.

She said she wanted to be PM of Pakistan.

Now she is sounding serious about that.#JaneBhiDoYaron https://t.co/gHudGSJyfC — Yashwant Deshmukh ?? (@YRDeshmukh) September 15, 2019

Kindly spend few minutes to speak with minority minor girls in #Sindh who are being converted & persecuted daily, otherwise it would expose your hypocrisy. — ???????? ???? ????? (@ippatel) September 14, 2019

Worry about GIRLS in Pakistan https://t.co/A6CdkEOyxO — gab.ai/TheCol?? (@desertfox61I) September 15, 2019

Seems @Malala suffers from chronic astigmatism. She can't see plight of the people of Balochistan Since decades they are protesting for their missing loved ones killed and raped by Pakistan cops Since years they are protesting for their rights but she sympathizes with Kashmirs — HappyAppy (@HappyAppy83) September 15, 2019

This fraud keeps her lips sealed when Hindu and Sikh girls are abducted, raped, forcibly converted and married off in the name of Islam. @malala is a disgrace. https://t.co/Frcpwc8DL1 — Sanjay Dixit ????? ???????? ???? ??????? (@Sanjay_Dixit) September 15, 2019

??? Not a word ever came from @Malala when thousands of Hindu girls raped and forced to convert in Islamic Pakistan that use fighter jets to drop bombs in occupied #Balochistan Did you know that Islamist Malala's father was part of attack on Indian high commission in London? https://t.co/97ra2L1Gsa — Ravi Kant – ??? ???? ?? (@LegalKant) September 14, 2019

Spend some time in Pakistan where the minority girls are getting picked up converted n raped. BTW the hole in your head is thanks to your pakis. https://t.co/pIcDsPepi4 — Gita S. Kapoor ?? (@GitaSKapoor) September 14, 2019

Biggest hypocrite ever. Can you dare to speak about plight of Pakhtuns, Balochis and Sindhis? You're nothing but a stooge of the West looking for a political career. https://t.co/jsclIdISo8 — Devika (@Dayweekaa) September 14, 2019