Congress leader P Chidambaram celebrates birthday in Tihar jail

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram celebrated his 74th birthday at the Tihar jail today. Ironically, the Congress leader, who is now lodged in Tihar jail since September 5 by a Delhi court in connection with his involvement in INX Media case expressed his concerns over the state of Indian economy.

In a series of tweets, P Chidambaram, who is an accused in several multi-crore scams, said that he has asked his family to tweet a message on his behalf. The message read, “My family have brought me greetings from friends, party colleagues and well-wishers. I am reminded that I am 74 years old. Indeed I am but at heart I feel 74 years young. Thank you all, my spirits have been lifted higher.”