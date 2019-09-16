DMK to revamp anti-Hindi agitation : Stalin

Addressing DMK workers at a function at the party’s annual Mupperum Vizha here on Sunday DMK supremo Stalin asked them to be prepared for the second wave of anti-Hindi agitation.“The DMK is ready for any sacrifice to stop the imposing of Hindi on us” said Stalin.

Referring to Union Home minister Amit Shah’s speech advocating Hindi as the National language Stalin said it is a scorpion sting to the unity of the Nation and DMK would make all efforts to unite other non-Hindi speaking states and fight against the imposition of Hindi as the national language. He added that the DMK party was formed with the principle of protecting Tamil language and culture and will continue to function with the same motto.

Stalin also blamed AIADMK for being BJP’s proxy in the state and neglecting the people of Tamil Nadu. The annual function also marked the 111th birth anniversary of its founder C N Annadurai.