Doctors punished for wrongly operating gallbladder, instead of leg

Two doctors working in government service in Bihar have been penalised for extricating a patient’s gall bladder instead of performing a surgery on her leg. The doctors get punished eight years after the incident on Friday.

Both the doctors indicted in a departmental inquiry said they would challenge the government order in court. While one of the two doctors has since superannuated, the other is serving in the Bihar health services.

The government has deducted 10% of Dr Nand Kishore Mishra, the then assistant professor of surgery at the Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur and stopped three annual increments of Dr Krishna Kumar, the then senior resident of the department of anaesthesiology at the hospital, with retrospective effect.

Sushila Devi, was to be operated for burn injury in her leg at the SKMCH on September 10, 2011, but the doctors ended up removing her gallbladder.

The punished doctors called it a case of mistaken identity due to confusion created by the patient herself, and failure on part of the operation theatre staff and nurse to detect it.

Kamla Kumari, the nurse, who called out the patient and brought her to the doctor, has already been penalised with stoppage of her four annual increments.