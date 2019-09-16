Hindu teacher attacked, temple vandalised in Pakistan

A Hindu teacher was assaulted up by a mob and a Hindu temple was vandalised in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Sunday. The teacher was attacked over allegation of blasphemy. The violent mob has vandalized a school.

Pakistan media: Mob vandalized a school and protested in Ghotki, Sindh after the school's Principal, Notal Mal, a Hindu was accused of blasphemy and booked. — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

Riots broke out in Ghotki in Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday after principal of Sindh Public School, who belongs to Hindu community was booked on charges of blasphemy.

Notal Mal was arrested after a complaint by Abdul Aziz Rajput, a parent of a student. In the complaint he accused that Mal has used abusive language against the Prophet of Islam.

“Alarming reports of accusations of blasphemy in Ghotki and the outbreak of mob violence,” Human Rights Commission of Pakistan tweeted.