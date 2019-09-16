Latest NewsInternational

Hindu teacher attacked, temple vandalised in Pakistan

Sep 16, 2019, 09:18 am IST
A Hindu teacher was assaulted up by a mob and a Hindu temple was vandalised in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Sunday. The teacher was attacked over allegation of blasphemy. The violent mob has vandalized a school.

Riots broke out in Ghotki in Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday after principal of Sindh Public School, who belongs to Hindu community was booked on charges of blasphemy.

Notal Mal was arrested after a complaint by Abdul Aziz Rajput, a parent of a student. In the complaint he accused that Mal has used abusive language against the Prophet of Islam.

“Alarming reports of accusations of blasphemy in Ghotki and the outbreak of mob violence,” Human Rights Commission of Pakistan tweeted.

