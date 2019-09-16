Many languages are not India’s weakness,says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at Centre’s mega plan to push Hindi across the country, stating that India’s many languages are not her weakness. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi gave a mention about 23 Indian languages, flaunting the linguistic diversity in the country. The languages he wrote about include Oriya, Marathi, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, English, Gujarati, Bengali, Urdu, Punjabi, Konkani, Malayalam, Telegu, Assamese, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Nepali, Sanskrit, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Santhali and Manipuri.

“India’s many languages are not her weakness,” the Congress leader tweeted along with the list of some spoken languages across the country.