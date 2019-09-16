National Register of Citizens will be implemented in the state, says Chief Minister

National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented in his state of Haryana on the lines of Assam informed Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar .

Khattar said to reporters in Panchkula after meeting retired Justice H.S.Bhalla and former Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba at their residences as part of BJP’s Maha Sampark Abhiyan ahead of the state polls.

“These days he is also working on NRC and will visit Assam soon. I have said that we will implement NRC in Haryana and have sought Bhalla ji’s support and suggestion,” he said.

The final NRC in Assam was published on August 31 and excluded over 1.9 million people as part of an exercise to identify legal residents and undocumented immigrants. The first NRC was prepared in Assam in 1951.The list in Assam was updated after 68 . It was updated since 2015 following directions from the Supreme Court.