Apples iPhone 11 series to break all previous sales records

iPhone 11 is the new talk of the gadget world. After the launch of its latest iPhone 11 series last week several Wall Street analysts said on Monday that the latest installment is set to break the records of its predecessors.

The company last week unveiled three iPhone models featuring upgraded processors and new camera functionality, including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, priced between USD699 and USD1,099. China considered to be the biggest market for the American firm showed signs of slumber sales following the escalation of a trade war between financial giants at the start of 2019.

However Chinese e-commerce site JD.com on Saturday that the pre-orders for iPhone 11 are soaring new heights jumping to 480 percent versus previous years sales with all the three iPhone 11 variants iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max topping the charts. Apple shares were trading marginally higher around midday in New York compared to an almost half-percent fall for the tech-heavy Nasdaq index.