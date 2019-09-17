China reacts to US call of war after the Houti attack on Saudi Aramco

Military heavyweight China on Monday backed Iran in retaliation to US call of war against the Islamic republic.US blames Iran for the weekend drone attack on Saudi Aramco- the state oil company. The attack targeted Abqaiq, Saudi’s largest oil processing plant. The satellite image shows bellows of dark smoke rising from the region. Later The Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

China supported Iran saying it will not be fair to attack without any conclusive evidence to back US claim. The US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo simply blamed Iran for the attacks without providing any evidence which provoked Iran to counter fire with the accusation of US deceit.

“In the absence of conclusive investigation and results, we don’t think it is responsible to blame anyone,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

“Our position is that we are against any action that aggravates or escalate tensions. We hope parties will refrain from actions that might escalate tension. We hope they will exercise self-restraint,” she said.

The attacks resulted in a steep increase in oil prices.