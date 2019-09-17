Con army man threatening rape busted by Mumbai business woman

35 year old Natasha Tuli proved not to be an easy target for a fraudster attempting to trick her using cashless e-wallet transaction. The fraudster pretending to be an army man approached her tailoring shop to place an order for stitching a dress for his daughter. Her 70 year old mother asked the fraudster who identified himself as Manoj to contact Tuli when he was ready to pay an advance sum of 3000 rupees through Paytm.

Tuli was surprised when instead of the cash being credited to her wallet she got an OTP(One Time Password) for making payment to ‘ManojArmy’ e-wallet. She was abused and threatened with rape when she questioned the conman’s intentions. She filed an online complaint with Maharashtra state cyber cell and also approached Bandra police station to register a complaint against the fraudster.

Cyber expert Ritesh Bhatia advises to use caution when using e-wallet applications as most of the apps are not user-friendly.”Citizens do not understand the difference between debit and credit ” he says.