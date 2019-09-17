Newly wed woman killed by husband over her wish to continue studies

In a shocking incident that occurred in pakistan, a newly wed young woman was allegedly killed by her husband because he was against continuing her studies.

Sana Gul was married to 20-year-old Aneesh Khan just two months ago. The couple had had arguments over Gul continuing her studies. The issue was resolved after the couple’s families interfered.

Khan, who is a French national, was supposed to return to France when he got into a heated argument again with Gul over the issue. He allegedly gave her some pills to make her unconscious and then shot her.

Gul had already passed her first year exams and had an excellent academic record.