“Pakistan Army Notorious For Rape and Pillage,” Check Out What this Baloch Leader Said

Baloch leader Mehran Marri while addressing the media in London made some shocking statements about Pakistan army. He alleged that Pak Army is ill known for their policy or rape and pillage(robbing during wartime). He said that they are continuing these habits in Balochistan even now

“Pakistan Army is notorious for its policy of rape & pillage like they conducted Operation Searchlight in Bangladesh. It is resorting to the same policies in Balochistan now.

“In space of one month, a lady from Mardan and another from Gwadar has been raped by this coward army. They (Pakistan Army) have to be held accountable, be it Bajwa, Musharraf or any of these dictators, they have all committed crimes against humanity,” added the Baloch leader. ( as quoted by ib times)