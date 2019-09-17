Social media trolls ‘One country, One Language’ proposal of Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 14 urged the people of India to spread Hindi Language. His emphasis on making Hindi the national language has ignited a controversy. On his speech he pressed the need for making Hindi the national language. He proposed the idea of ‘One country, one language’ policy.

This has not onlay aroused widespread protests but also the creativity of social media trollens.

The social media is seeing a flood of trolls mocking the policy. The microblogging site Twitter is trending with hashtag campaigns like#StopHindiimposition and #StopHindi imperialism.The most of the protest come from people of the south.

See some of the trolls: