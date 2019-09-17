This Young Indian Pacer Impresses Former South African All Rounder Lance Klusner, but its not Bumrah or Shami. Check this Out

Indian pace bowling attack is in heights that it has never been before. India has a wonderful trio of Bumrah-Ishant-Shami in test matches and Bhuvaneswar Kumar excelling in shorter formats. But even its bench strength is quite good as exemplified by the presence of Navdeep Saini. His pace and skills have impressed former South African all-rounder Lance Klusner who spent a lot of time with Delhi’s young cricketers in the last domestic season.

I am so glad to see Navdeep Saini being recognized. You don’t see many in Indian cricket who can bowl at 150 kmph. “I think he has wonderful action which is very clean and smooth. He is superbly fit as well. But while chatting with him, I realized he is hungry to bowl at 150 clicks and above,” said Klusner(as quoted by Times of India).