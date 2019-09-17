“Why Not Implement Supreme Court Order on Flat Demolition at Marad the Same Way Sabarimala Young Women Entry Was Implemented?: Kanam Rajendran

CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran has lashed out at Kerala Government on the issue of flat demolition at Marad. The veteran leader has compared the verdict on Marad flats to Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala young women entry.

“Government cannot stop itself from implementing the Supreme Court verdict. Supreme Court order on Sabarimala young women entry was implemented. The government should have a similar approach here too. If the government can implement the S.C order on young women entry into Sabarimala, whats stopping them from implementing this order,” asked Kanam Rajendran.

CPI’s stand against the Kerala government will be discussed more in the days to come.