12-yr-old accused of killing tuition teacher

In a shocking incident a young boy has killed his tution teacher. The incident took place in Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai on Monday evening.

The Mumbai police has arrested a 12-year-old boy for allegedly stabbing his tuition teacher to death. He stabbed the teacher after a spat between her and his mother in suburban Govandi.

Ayesha Aslam aged 30 was giving tuition to the boy at her house.. On Monday, the boy’s mother sought to some money from her for some household purchases, but the teacher refused.

It led to aspat between the two women in the boy’s presence. The boy allegedly picked up a knife which was lying in the house and stabbed Ayesha. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.