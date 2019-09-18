Bride’s Budget Dress has a Serious Problem! It’s See-Through’ Where You Don’t Want It. Check Out These Pics

Its not easy finding the perfect wedding dress and many of them cost quite a lot. It’s fine as long as you have a lot of money to play with, but when you are in a position to carefully budget your expenses, buying the dresses online comes as a handy option. Bride-to-be Shannon Harris though has a different experience as she quickly realized that the stylish pictures the websites put out don’t match the reality.

Shannon tried a dress that costs £19 and discovered that the fabric doesn’t cover that much up and her belly button is visible through the material.

“It’s just way too see-through to be actually wearable. You can literally see my arse. It’s not a good look.” she said. Check out her pictures