Brutal custodial sexual torture of 3 sisters in Assam, Two cops suspended

A sub-inspector Mahendra Sarma and a woman constable Binita Boro were suspended from service Tuesday following charges against them of custodial sexual assault. The incident came to light days after one of the three sisters filed a complaint against Boro and Sarma detailing their horrific experience. The three sisters alleged that the police stripped them naked and touched them inappropriately.

The three sisters aged 28,30 and 18 were dragged out from their home at 1:30 am on September 9 and brought to a police outpost in Darrang district. Police claim the women were taken to custody because a case was registered against their brother, a Muslim for allegedly kidnapping a Hindu girl. They were relieved only after their brother came to the outpost with the girl. Sisters said that their brother and the girl wherein a full-fledged relation for two years and they have proof of communication. However, police claim that the girl complained that she was taken with force when arriving at the police station. The brother is now in police custody.