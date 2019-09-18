Columnist Katie Hopkins Cannot Tolerate Malala’s Silence on Hindu Girl’s Butchered in Pakistan. See this

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai had expressed concern for Kashmiri residents and girls who are ‘too scared to leave their homes’ after the Indian government abrogated the article 370 in Kashmir. She had also sought help from the United Nations General Assembly to ‘work towards peace in Kashmir’.

Meanwhile, there are incidents of Hindu girls being tortured in Pakistan and Malala has been silent on the issue. On Tuesday, right-wing commentator and columnist Katie Hopkins criticized Malala for her double stand and silence on the issue of the death of a Hindu girl in Pakistan.

“Another Hindu girl, butchered in Pakistan. And suddenly the world is deaf and dumb. Where are you now Malala? Cat got your tongue?” wrote Katie on Twitter tagging news of a Hindu girl found dead in Pakistan.

Another Hindu girl, butchered in Pakistan. And suddenly the world is deaf and dumb. Where are you now @Malala Cat got your tongue? https://t.co/hq8K2zQ6CJ — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) September 17, 2019

The body of the Hindu girl in Pakistan Namrita Chandani was found with a rope tied to her neck in Ghotki, according to a report from News agency ANI.