Congress delegation along with Karthi visits Chidambaram in Tihar Jail

The former Union finance minister and seasoned Congress leader P Chidambaram -who is in Tihar jail following charges of corruption against him was visited by his son Karthi and two senior Congressmen , Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel on Wednesday.

The meeting which lasted for about half an hour discussed the current political situation, including Kashmir, upcoming elections and the economic situation in the country. Earlier the Congress leaders were barred from meeting Chidambaram, who was sent to Tihar jail on September 5. Chidambaram is accused of facilitating, a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company INX Media. His son Karti Chidambaram is accused of receiving kickbacks for facilitating the process.