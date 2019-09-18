Latest NewsSports

Kohli Turns Superman! Virat Kohli Takes a Diving Catch to Dismiss De Cock. Watch Video

Sep 18, 2019, 09:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian captain Virat Kohli took a sensational diving catch to dismiss his opposite number, South African captain Quinton De Cock.

The batsman had flat batted a good length delivery from speedster Navdeep Saini, and Kohli, who was stationed at mid-off started to run towards his left. He dived in the air and managed to hold on to the catch with his left hand. Decock had scored 52 runs and was sending Indian bowlers to all corners. Watch the video of the incredible catch.

South Africa scored 149 runs for the loss of five wickets in the 20 overs and India’s chase is underway now.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close