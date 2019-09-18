Kohli Turns Superman! Virat Kohli Takes a Diving Catch to Dismiss De Cock. Watch Video

Indian captain Virat Kohli took a sensational diving catch to dismiss his opposite number, South African captain Quinton De Cock.

The batsman had flat batted a good length delivery from speedster Navdeep Saini, and Kohli, who was stationed at mid-off started to run towards his left. He dived in the air and managed to hold on to the catch with his left hand. Decock had scored 52 runs and was sending Indian bowlers to all corners. Watch the video of the incredible catch.

What a sensational catch by Virat Kohli #IndvsSA pic.twitter.com/QLpvJUD8IU — SumitSamhaLega (@sumitsamhaLega) September 18, 2019

South Africa scored 149 runs for the loss of five wickets in the 20 overs and India’s chase is underway now.