Man cuts off wife’s nose, shaves her head over domestic dispute

A man has chopped off his wife’s nose and shaved her head following a fight. The incident took place in Lahore in Pakistan on Monday.

The woman named Shazia was rescued by the neighbours. Her husband Sajjad Ahmad has fled the scene. Neighbours has rushed to rescue Shazia after hearing the cries of Shazia and her minor children. The couple had six children -four daughters and two sons.

As per neighbours, Sajjad Ahmad would torture Shazia quite often. He used to beat her with pipes and iron roads over petty domestic matters. And she was rescued several times by the neighbours.

On Monday,Shazia has gone to visit ne of her daughters’ in-laws. And Sajid stormed in and he took her back home, locked the gate and attacked her with a plastic pipe. He then took out a knife from a cupboard and chopped off her nose.