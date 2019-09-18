Robert Downy jr. may return as Iron Man one last time

After reigning the Marvel Universe as Iron Man for Over a decade Robert Downy Jr. was sure to leave the role. However, the 54-year-old actor who was last seen sacrificing himself in Avengers: End Game may return for one last time in Scarlett Johanson’s “The Black widow” . It is not clear if Robert Downy Jr. will appear as a cameo or will share the screen time with his co-star Scarlett Johanson.

The plot of the Black widow is still undisclosed and is still under production though it was confirmed to be the first film of Marvels Phase 4.Scarlett Johansson has played Black Widow in seven Marvel movies. Cate Shortland who also directed ‘Somersault’, ‘Lore’ and ‘Berlin Syndrome’ will be directing the film.