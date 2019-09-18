Trump confirms his blame on Iran , Hints military action not imminent

US president on Monday confirmed that Iran was behind the explosive attack on Saudi Aramco. He said in a statement ” It looks like Iran was behind the explosive attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities”.He dropped short of declaring any military retaliation against Iran though he earlier said the US was “locked and loaded for a full-fledged War”.

The US is pointing towards Iran although the Houthi rebels had claimed responsibility for the attacks which left Oil prices soaring worldwide amid the damage in Saudi Arabia and fresh Middle East war concerns. Throughout the conference, Trump stressed his disengagement for a new war front on middle-east suggesting a diplomatic effort to nullify Secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s early and hasty declaration to blame Iran without backing evidence.”It wasn’t an attack on us, but we would certainly help them,” he said, noting a decades-long alliance linked to US oil dependence that has lessened in recent years. The US has no treaty obligation to defend Saudi Arabia.