Woman dies getting hit by a stone hurled by neighbor

A 50-year-old Bengaluru lady met with tragic death after she was hit by a stone hurled by her neighbor. The stone allegedly hit Lalitamma when she tried to intervene in a domestic choir in her neighborhood.The deceased was living in a rented house at Janata Colony, J.J. Nagar.

The incident happened Thursday, September 12 when Lalitamma was disturbed in her sleep by loud shouting in her neighborhood. She found the couples next door, Manjunath and Sunanda were making loud shoutings at each other. She tried to intervene to soften the situation which made matters worst. Manjunath took a big stone and hurled at Sunanda to which she ducked. The stone then hit Lalitamma at her head after which she immediately collapsed. She was rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries later at night.

J.J. Nagar Police have registered a case and are trying to nab Manjunath who is on the run.