14 civilians killed in militia attack

At Least 14 civilians were killed and many others are injured in a militia attack in village in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The attack has occurred in the Ituri region of the conflict ridden country. Many homes were looted and burned down. This is the first time violence has escalated since it erupted late last month.

In June this year around 160 people were killed in the region. The region has earlier in 2017 and 2018 witnessed inter-communal violence. Almost 300,000 people has fled the violence.

The dense forest in the Congo near the Rwandan and Ugandan borders have witnessed the most worst violence. The country has been going through communal violence and civil war.