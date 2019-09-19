17-year-old lynched for ‘indulging in black magic’

In a shocking incident a young man aged 17 was killed by a group of people. The incident occurred at Shamirpet in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The 17 year old youth named Boyani Anjaneyulu was killed by a mob alleging that he is indulged in black magic which killed their relative.

As per police, Lakshmi a woman aged 50 was been ill for nearly five years died on Wednesday afternoon. But her family accused that Lakshmi died due to the black magic of Anjaneyulu, who is the neighbour of the family.

The relatives of Lakshmi attacked Anjaneyulu when he went to attend the last rites of Lakshmi. The mob attacked him with axes and sickles and killed him on the spot.

Later they throwed the body of the youth on the same pyre as Lakshim’s. Police after getting information reached there 9pm and could only collect some ashes.