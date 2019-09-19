How Much Exercise Is Too Much?

There are so many ways to exercise — yoga, swimming, weight training, jogging, cycling, walking, rock climbing — and they all have unique mental and physical benefits. Outside of physical changes like building muscle and losing fat, exercise can help with mood, sleep and stress management. However, there is such a thing as overdoing it when it comes to physical activity.

Chloe McLeod accredited practicing dietitian and sports dietitian is of the opinion that the positive impact on mental health is one of the best health benefits of physical activity.”When you’re physically active your body releases more hormones which can help with improving mood, particularly serotonin, the ‘happy’ hormone.” he says.

Though there’s no one answer to ‘how much is too much exercise’, there are distinct signs you may experience. Each individual has their own threshold of exercise limits at a particular stage of their training. Over-exercising can cause an energy imbalance. If you’re in an energy deficit for an extended period of time it can cause many health issues. Too much exercise can lead to injuries, exhaustion, and hormonal imbalance. If you have a resting heart rate above normal it is a sure sign of overdoing exercises. decreased appetite, restless leg syndrome, dehydration and sleep disturbances are often associated with straining yourself above your limits.

Women, over-exercising along with undereating (for the amount of training they are doing) can lead to amenorrhea which is no menstrual period for three months or more.