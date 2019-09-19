Law to ban work permit for the spouses of H1B visa holders postponed

The proposed ban on H-4 EAD (employment authorization document) has been postponed. The law proposes to ban spouses of H1B visa holders to get work permits. This is widely seen as a big relief to Indian nationals working in the US with H1B visa.

US Department of Homeland said that a rule banning work permits of H-4 visa holders could be delayed till spring 2020, at the earliest. The H-4 visa is issued to dependent family members — spouse and children — of the H1-B visa holders. The biggest beneficiaries of the H-4 visa program is primarily the Indians, the spouses of H1-B visa holders. Donald Trump administration had previously declared their plans to ban H-4 visa holders of the right to work in 2017.