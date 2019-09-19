Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight not allowed in Pakistan airspace

Pakistan has refused the request by Indian government to use the airspace of Pakistan to Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Pakistan will not allow the special flight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fly over its airspace.This was announced by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday.

“We have conveyed to the Indian High Commission that we will not allow use of our air space for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced this in a video message shared by the Pakistan government on Twitter. India had requested that Modi be allowed to use the Pakistani airspace on his way to Germany on September 20, and then on September 28 on his way back.

Earlier this month, Pakistan denied India’s President Ram Nath Kovind permission to fly through its airspace.