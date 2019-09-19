Superstar Rajinikanth says this to ‘One country, one language’ proposal of Amit Shah

Superstar Rajinikanth Amit Shah has responded to the ‘one country, one language’ policy proposed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The veteran actor said that although a common language is good for the progress of the country. In India it is not possible.

“A common language not just for India but any country is good for its unity and progress. Unfortunately, one cannot bring a common language in our country. So you cannot impose any language,” the superstar said.

“Hindi should not be imposed.Not just Tamil Nadu but none of the southern states will accept imposition of Hindi”, Rajinikanth added.