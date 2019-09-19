Union government bans ‘E-cigarettes’

The union government has banned electronic cigarettes(E-cigarettes) in the country. This was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after the cabinet meeting.

“The Union Cabinet has given approval to ban e-cigarettes. It means the production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned,” said Nirmala Sitharaman. “The decision was made keeping in mind the impact that e-cigarettes have on the youth of today,”aded union minister.

E-cigarettes do not “burn” but instead heat up a liquid – tasting of everything from bourbon to bubble gum and which usually contains nicotine – that turns into vapour and is inhaled. The vapour contain a number of substances that could potentially be harmful.

A few Indian states have already banned e-cigarettes although the restrictions have been ineffective since online sale of vaping products continue.

According to the World Health Organisation, India is the world’s second-largest consumer of tobacco products, killing nearly 900,000 people every year. Nearly 275 million people over 15, or 35% of adults, are users, although chewing tobacco – which also causes cancer – is more prevalent than smoking.