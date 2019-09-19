US Army plays Indian ‘National Anthem’: Video

A video of US soldiers playing the Indian ‘National Anthem’ has been storming on the social media. The US Army band has played ‘Jana Gana Mana’ during the joint military exercise of Indian and US Armies.

The joint exercise of Indian and US Army has began on Friday. The joint exercise session named ‘Yuddhabyas’ is being carried out at a Joint Base Lewis in McChord in USA.

#WATCH USA: American Army band playing Indian National Anthem during the Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019 at Joint Base Lewis, McChord. pic.twitter.com/J9weLpKD3X — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

The ‘Yuddhabyas’ is the 15th edition of joint military training. The session has been started on September 5 and will end on September 18.

Yudh Abhyas, the exercise is one of the largest joint-running military training and defence cooperation endeavours between India and the US.

Earlier a video of US soldiers dancing to the marching song of Assam Regiment has been also viral.