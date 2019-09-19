West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Amit Shah, says NRC bill not required in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met union Home minister Amit shah at his North Block office here at New Delhi. the Trinamool Congress chief said many genuine Indians were excluded from NRC list in Assam and she requested Amit Shah to checkout there cases as many of those excluded are Bengali-speaking people, Hindi-speaking, Gorkhas and even Assamese.

She conveyed her discord on as many as 19 lakh Indians having been left out from the recently published NRC register in Assam and said the bill is not required in west Bengal.