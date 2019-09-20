Cab drivers in Delhi carrying condoms in first-aid boxes ; Here’s the reason

As the new traffic rules which have been implemented stringently in and around Delhi are much in discussion, a new finding has startled many.

According to a TOI report, cab drivers in Delhi are carrying condoms in their first-aid boxes apprehending that a hefty fine might be imposed, if they are found flouting the rule.

How? If someone starts bleeding, the condom can be used to stop it. If someone gets a fracture, a condom can be tied for the time being. A condom can hold up to three litres of liquid. So, it will come handy if anyone gets injured and starts bleeding.

So, will a driver be stopped while he’s driving and asked to fish out condoms from the first-aid box of their cabs?

According to officials, there is no such provision. Under Delhi Motor vehicles Rules (1993), it’s mentioned that a first-aid box should contain sterilised finger dressing, hand or foot dressing, body dressing, two large and three small burn dressings, two 15 grams packets of cotton wool, a bottle of 2% tincture iodine sal volatile, an empty bottle fitted with a dropper and a medicine glass. There is no mention of condoms.