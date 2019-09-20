Dulquer Salmaan reveals the reason for which he is criticized

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has revealed that he has been criticised by cinema lovers. And it has a reason also. he revealed it in an interview given.

The actor has said that he is criticized for not doing enough commercial films. ” it is not a conscious choice to do films to reach out to wider audience. I don’t think I have done that in Malayalam cinema ever. I do films that I like, i go by gut. It is up to the makers how they pitch the film to the audience. Interestingly, I am criticized for not doing commercial films so once in a while when I get to do a commercial film, it is good”, he said.

The actor’s second Bollywood film ‘Zoya Factor’ is all ready to hit the screens. Dulquer Salmaan debuted into the Bollywood film industry through film ‘ Karwaan’. Sonam Kapoor played the female lead in the film which is based on the novel written by Anuja Chauhan.

Zoya Factor is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Pooja Shetty and Aarrti Shetty. The film will be released on Friday.