Former minister arrested in rape case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested the former minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand for allegedly arresting a law student. He was taken to medical examination.

A law student from Shahjahanpur has accused that the former minister has exploited her sexually for over a year. She also accused that he has recorded the videos of her while she was in bathroom and used to blackmail her showing it.

The victim has handed over to the investigation team around 46 video clips. The girl on a video shared on the social media on August 23 accused that the Swami Chinmayanand who is also the director of the college where she is studying had threatened to kill her and her family.