Friends blessed with fortune: Friends jointly win Onam bumper lottery

The life of six friends has changed just in a while. They just put fifty rupees each and what they got is almost 1.5 crore rupees. It is not miracle. This happened in Kerala. Six friends from Kerala has won the Onam bumper lottery of Kerala state government.

Six employees of a jewellery shop in Kerala’s Karunagappally in Kollam district on Thursday jointly won the first prize of Rs 12 crore Onam bumper lottery. The Onam bumper of this year has offered the highest prize money.

The winners, who happen to be friends, had pooled in money to buy two tickets, of which one turned out to be the winning ticket. The state lottery department said they winners will get around Rs 7. 56 crore after tax and other deductions. While the agency commission is 10% the income tax will come up to 25%.

The employees said they will donate a good amount of the prize money to charity. “We pooled in Rs 600 to buy two tickets. Earlier, too, we have done this but this is the first time that we won a mega prize. We are really excited,” winners.