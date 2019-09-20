Lankan Cricker Dhananjaya tangled again in claims of fowl bowling action

25 Year old Sri Lankan Cricketer Akila Dhananjaya gets banned from playing international cricket for 1 year by the Internation Cricket Council (ICC). The legality of his bowling action came under question by match officials in the first Test against New Zealand in Galle from 14-18 August. He subsequently underwent the independent assessment in Chennai on 29 August, which revealed that he employed an illegal bowling action.

Earlier Dhananjaya was suspended from bowling in December 2018 following which he corrected the bowling action and resumed bowling in February 2019. According to sources Dhananjaya naturally will get a suspension for up to 1 year as the rules state for any of the players who gets reported twice within a two year period. Dhananjaya will be entitled to approach the ICC for a re-assessment of his bowling action after the expiry of this one-year period.