Local body members in Kashmir to get 4 lakh insurance

The Union Home Ministry is considering a proposal to provide a insurance of 4 lakh rupees to each of the 40,000 elected members of local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir(J&K) – panchs and sarpanchs –.

The reason for this move is as the members of the local bodies in Jammu Kashmir face threats from terrorist. It is difficult to the security forces to provide 24/7 security cover to each of the members who have frequently been targeted by terrorists.

The home ministry has also asked the ministry of panchayati raj to educate panchs and sarpanchs on the Central laws which will be applicable in Jammu and Kashmir and how they will benefit the people and the panchayats.

Earlier, in a meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah a delegation of local body members from Jammu and Kashmir has raised the issue of a constant death threat and had requested for an insurance cover. The delegation had sought an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each. The panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir was held late last year in which over 40,000 panchs and sarpanch were elected to these local bodies.