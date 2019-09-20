Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter gets married : See Pics

Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, wedded recently, according to posts from royal social media accounts.

On Friday morning, Dubai royal family members took to social media and congratulated the princess on her marriage to Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan.

Sheikha Maryam’s sister, Sheikha Latifa ??Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, shared a story on her official Instagram page early on Friday offering her well-wishes to the newly-married couple.

The pair’s engagement was first announced on social media on August 24, 2018.

At that time, several family and friends close to Sheikha Maryam celebrated the news by posting it on their various social media accounts.