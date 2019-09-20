The ‘real winner’ of Onam bumper is Kerala government: Details inside

The lucky draw for finding out the winners of Onam bumper lottery of Kerala government was yesterday. Six lucky men has won the first prize of 12 crore rupees. This was the highest prize money for a lottery in Kerala.

But the real winner of the Onam bumper was the state government itself. The state government has got a profit of 36 crore rupees from the sale of the lottery.

The lottery department has released around 46 lakh lottery tickets. Each ticket was prized Rs.300. All the 46 lakh tickets has been sold out. The total prize money distributed among winners is around Rs.50 crore. Also the department has to pay a GST of 15 crore rupees. After all the expenses the department has got around 36 crore rupees as profit.