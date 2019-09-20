These Kashmiri leaders Sign Bonds to Secure their Release, Promises not to Indulge in Politics

It is reported by a national daily that at least five political leaders from Kashmir valley have signed bonds to secure their release. Among the five leaders, one is a Hurriyat leader, two are from National Conference and one each from PDP and People’s Conference. The leaders have promised not to indulge in any political activity after they are set free.

It is understood that those who signed the bonds include moderate Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, one former legislator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), two former legislators of the National Conference and a People’s Conference leader.

An official said that if a person detained under Section 107 of the Cr.PC signs a bond and then violates it, legal proceedings including arrest can be initiated against him.