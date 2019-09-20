Vivo launches V17 Pro with dual pop-up selfie in India

Vivo on Friday launched the Vivo V17 Pro in India. At Rs 29,990, the Vivo V-series flagship comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, and glacier ice and midnight ocean colours. The smartphone goes on sale from September 27 on Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India E-store and offline stores.

Vivo V17 Pro features and specifications:

The V17Pro has a 6.44-inch super AMOLED screen of a fullHD+ resolution, stretched in ultra-tall 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen is of the E3 OLED breed, which, the company claims, has 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone’s screen is TÜV Rheinland certified to emit less eye fatigue-causing blue light. Additionally, it features a low brightness anti-flicker technology.

The Vivo V17 Pro features an in-display fingerprint sensor of the third generation, which the company claims to be faster and more efficient than previous-generation sensors. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 system-on-chip, the phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone boots Android Oreo 8.1 operating system-based Funtouch OS 4.5 user interface with Vivo’s Jovi AI Engine. Powering the phone is a 4,100 mAh battery, supported by 18W dual-engine fast charging through the supplied USB type-C port.

Imaging is covered by a pop-up dual selfie camera on the front and a quad-camera set-up on the back. The front camera module boasts a 32-megapixel primary camera, mated with an 8MP wide angle sensor of 105-degree field of view (FoV). The phone’s front camera features ‘super night selfie’ mode, which combines multiple frames to optimise picture brightness. The rear camera features a 48MP primary sensor (Sony IMX 582), 13MP telephoto lens capable of up to 2x optical zoom, 8MP wide-angle sensor of 120-degree FoV and a 2MP depth sensor.