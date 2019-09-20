Woman, with her 3-month-old child, locked and burnt alive by in-laws

In a shocking and inhumane incident, in the name of dowry a woman and her three-month-old daughter were allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws. The three year old boy the the victim Shabnam was escaped without injuries.The incident occurred in Rampur’s Hajipura area in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

The neighbors of the victim has noticed fumes coming out of the house and when they looked through the window found the bodies of the victims.

As per Javed the brother of Shabnam, his sister was married four years ago and was living in her father’s house after her in-laws forced her for dowry. They always tortured her and on Wednesday they called her at home and burnt her along with her daughter.

The police has registered a case under the charges of murder and dowry on the complaint of Mohammad Javed. The police has registered the case against the deceased’s husband Mohammad Qasim, her father-in-law Wahid and five other family members – all of whom are absconding.