16 animals die as Pak shelling along LoC

At least 16 animals were killed as the Pakistan army resorted to heavy mortal shelling in civilian areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, officials said on Saturday.

The intense firing and shelling from across the border prompted authorities to suspend classes in nearly half a dozen government-run schools falling within the Pakistan firing range in Poonch district on Saturday, they said.

A defence spokesperson said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by targeting Nowshera sector in Rajouri, Balakote area in Mendhar sector, and Shahpur and Kerni sectors in Poonch district, drawing a befitting response from the Indian army.

Pakistan first violated the ceasefire in Nowshera sector from 8 pm to 10 pm on Friday, followed by small arms firing and mortar shelling in Balakote area of Mendhar sector in Poonch district from 11.45 pm to 2 am, he said.